Katya Henry Shows Off Curvy Bod In Green Sports Bra & Leggings

Katya Henry posted a flirty new photo to her Instagram feed today, and it was of herself rocking tight green workout gear. Her curvy physique was on full show, and she promoted a brand called Blessed.

She was photographed sitting up on a white bed, and propped herself up with her left arm as she held a black bottle in her right hand. She placed the bottle by her chin and smiled with her lips closed as she leaned her head slightly to the right.

Her muted green sports bra had a wrap-accent in the front with a low v-neckline and her cleavage was on full display. She also rocked a matching pair of leggings with a thick high waistband, and the waistline fell right below her belly button. She sat with her left knee raised slightly and the pants hugged her curvy hips.

Moreover, Katya wore her hair down in a middle part, and her loose locks fell around both of her shoulders. Her makeup application seemingly included long dark lashes, dark purple eyeshadow with silver highlights under her brows, dark blush, and bright pink lipstick. Her accessories included a small Christian cross charm necklace and a bracelet on her right wrist, and her bright light blue manicure added a surprising pop of color ot her look.

The room she was in had white walls and there was a side table with a lamp, a water bottle, and what looked like a silver candle holder.

The post has been available for 11 hours, and it’s received over 103,600 likes so far. Her admiring fans also took to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“There is literally not like one pose where you do not look perfect. No other person is like that. It’s crazy. Smh lol,” raved an admirer.

Others were seemingly inspired to leave their messages after reading the caption.

“I hope you wear all green for National Avacado Day Remember it’s on July 31st,” shared a second social media user.

“Just ordered my Blessed protein and shakerrrr sooo excited,” declared a third supporter.

“Do you ever add the coffee to your shake?? It sounds good,” wondered a curious follower.

The fitness model also caught her fans’ attention a week ago with another Instagram update, that time a two-part photo set from a sunny oceanside destination. In the first image, she struck a sultry pose on her knees and hands and arched her lower back slightly. Her bare booty was on full show and she glanced back at the camera with a coy expression on her face. She wore her hair down and wrapped a white scarf around her head.