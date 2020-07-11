Eriana Blanco Lets It All Hang Out In A Revealing Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Eriana Blanco let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday afternoon. The gorgeous model showed some skin while wishing her followers a good start to their weekend.

In the sexy pic, Eriana looked like a total smokeshow as she served up a sultry look wearing a skintight black bodysuit. The garment featured thin spaghetti straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that showcased her massive cleavage.

The outfit also clung tightly to her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck.

Eriana squatted down with both of her knees bent. She posed with one hand on her leg and the other touching her hair as she arched her back slightly and gave a steamy stare into the camera. In the background of the shot, a plain white wall and a hardwood floor could be seen.

Eriana wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to include thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks and a soft pink gloss on her full lips.

Eriana’s over 3.1 million followers couldn’t get enough of the pic. The post collected more than 33,000 likes within the first five hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,100 messages.

“Outfit goals,” one follower stated.

“Fabulous,” declared another.

“You’re Magically Babelicious,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow baby,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and skimpy tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eriana most recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a barely there string bikini that showcased her hourglass curves and her round booty. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.