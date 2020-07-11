Ted Cruz, Who Called For Nike Boycott Last Year, Attacks Left For Trying To ‘Cancel’ Goya With Boycott

Ted Cruz took issue with what he saw as the left trying to “cancel” food maker Goya with a boycott in response to the company’s CEO speaking out in support of Donald Trump — just one year after Cruz himself advocated for a boycott of Nike for the company’s political stance supporting Colin Kaepernick.

The Texas Senator on Friday lashed out against those calling for a boycott of Goya after CEO Bob Unanue praised Trump during an event held at the White House this week. The statement had led to a sharp backlash and calls for people to stop buying the company’s products, which include a number of Hispanic staples including beans and rice.

Unanue said later during an appearance on Fox News that he would not back down in his stance and was sincere in his support of the president. The Goya CEO added that he has also been invited to the White House under Barack Obama, but was not criticized for his visit then.

“So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed to aid in economic and educational prosperity? And you make a positive comment and all of a sudden, it is not acceptable,” Unanue said.

Others joined Unannue in defending his remarks and speaking out against those calling for a boycott of Goya products. While these critics claimed that Trump has been harsh in policies and rhetoric toward Hispanic Americans, many defenders on the right said the boycott is going too far.

Cruz was one of those critics, hinting that the boycott was part of the “cancel culture” of the left.

“Goya is a staple of Cuban food. My grandparents ate Goya black beans twice a day for nearly 90 years,” Cruz tweeted. “And now the Left is trying to cancel Hispanic culture and silence free speech. #BuyGoya”

But others pointed out that Cruz himself has advocated for boycotts against companies that held political stances opposite to his own, including a call last year for people to boycott Nike for what he believed to be disrespect to the flag.

I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & I’m exerting mine: until @Nike ends its contempt for those values, I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree. https://t.co/IvXNTgvlHq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

The spat between Cruz and critics highlighted a debate over what many see as “cancel culture,” growing boycotts and calls for cancellation of products and individuals who have made controversial statements. Trump too has spoken out against this, especially the movement to take down Confederate statues and other monuments to figures with complicated racial histories