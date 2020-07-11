Donald Trump Campaign Reportedly Hoping For October Miracle As President’s Reelection Chances Dwindle

According to a Friday report from The Lost Angeles Times, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is becoming increasingly nervous about the 2020 presidential election.

In recent weeks, the president’s allies have held discussions about his rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, reportedly looking for ways to avoid another major “embarrassment.”

In June, Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the event — which was advertised as a major comeback — was poorly attended, with television cameras capturing thousands of empty seats.

On Friday, the White House abruptly canceled the New Hampshire rally, citing weather concerns.

According to a former Trump administration official briefed on the matter, concerns about the president’s reelection prospects predate the Tulsa rally.

“People recognize there’s been a rough patch and it’s been a challenging month or so. That rally in Tulsa did not go well by any stretch, by any measure.”

Members of the Trump campaign are reportedly “pinning their hopes” on the possibility that the political landscape will change in the coming months. Those close to the campaign apparently believe that history will repeat itself and that Trump will find a way to pull an upset, like he did in 2016, when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“We were in dire straits in early October and mid-October” in 2016 and then the president “ran the script beautifully,” a Trump campaign official said.

Four years ago, Trump shook up his campaign twice. He hired veteran operative Paul Manafort — who was later convicted of tax and bank fraud — and quickly replaced him with with Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway. Neither Bannon nor Conway are formally involved in the president’s reelection effort.

According to one individual familiar with the situation, the 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale has been “sort of pushed aside” by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser.

Anna Moneymaker-Pool / Getty Images

A former Trump staffer said that Kushner will most likely remain in charge of the campaign.

“Who within this family is going to say, ‘Fire Jared’? It’s just not likely he’s going anywhere,” the staffer said, explaining that Kushner and the president’s children were tasked with changing the campaign lineup in 2016.

According to veteran Republican Party operative Ed Rollins, Trump’s campaign needs a staff shake-up because the president “bungled” the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He needs someone on his campaign who is really in charge and can dictate the strategy and message to the candidate,” Rollins said.

Polling suggests that most Americans agree with Rollins’ assessment of the president’s actions amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a ABC News/Ipsos survey released on Friday, 67 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Trump has handled COVID-19.