Wendy Williams Provides Video Update Amid Show Hiatus, Thanks Frontline Workers

Wendy Williams isn't coming back quite yet.

Talk show host Wendy Williams took to Instagram on Friday, July 10 to give fans an update about how she is doing amid her show’s hiatus. The 55-year-old shared a brief Instagram live video taken from her New York City apartment. She discussed when fans can expect for The Wendy Williams Show to return and also thanked frontline workers.

Production for Williams’ television show had to be shut down months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a need for social distancing. Williams hosted the show from her apartment for the beginning portion of quarantine but later announced that she would be going on hiatus to receive treatment for Grave’s disease. Her team revealed that the show won’t be back until it is safe for in-studio production to resume. There’s still no telling of when that might be, according to Williams.

In the video, the talk show host said that her show will come back during Phase 4 of the re-opening process in the state of New York. New York City is currently only at stage 3. Williams acknowledged the difficulties of the current times and thanked her fans for sticking with her through it all.

“You know it is a hard time for all of us but we’re all in this together like they say. Corona is on the rise. I want to shout out to peaceful protestors. Thank you also for giving me love and asking when the show will be coming back,” she began.

She went on to express how eager she is to return to the show. She also voiced her gratitude for everyone making major sacrifices during this time from grocery store employees to doctors, nurses, and other essential employees. The talk show host urged her followers to wear face masks, carry around hand sanitizer and to stay as safe as possible.

“The most important thing I still believe is just wear your mask. Put your mask on. When you’re around people that you don’t know and you don’t have room to breathe… put your mask on! What’s the matter with you?” she said.

Despite the fact that she is ill, Williams looked stunning in a black leather jacket, a full face of makeup on.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams has rarely been seen out and about publicly since announcing her hiatus and has made it clear she is taking social distancing very carefully due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in New York City.