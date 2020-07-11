Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In Skimpy Bikini As She Lays Out On The Beach

Internet model Bruna Rangel Lima sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared a sexy photo of herself in a bikini on Friday, July 10. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the new content for her 4 million followers, and it instantly grew in popularity.

The 24-year-old Brazilian-born beauty radiated as she was photographed at the beach. Bruna took center stage, positioning herself directly in front of the camera as she laid out on the sand while on her stomach. She further exuded a sexy vibe as she propped her backside out, pouted with her mouth slightly parted, and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond and brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in straight that cascaded around her right shoulder.

Bruna also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the image — a move that added some glamour to her beachside appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, bronzer, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was her killer and famous curves that clearly stood out most in the snapshot, as she flaunted her physique in a skimpy bikini.

Bruna’s bathing suit top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The top looked to be quite tight on the model, and likely revealed a great deal of cleavage, though the front was not so visible in the photo.

The model teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The bottoms, which featured a tropical print, also did not conceal much of her figure as they were designed in a classic thong cut that showed off her curvaceous hips and pert derriere.

She finished the look off with just a few rings.

The model revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami, Florida for the snapshot.

In the caption, she stated that her bikini was designed by Brukinis, an online swimwear company that she promotes.

The post was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from fans, amassing more than 53,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Additionally, more than 400 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, good looks, and bikini.

“Beautiful woman,” one social media user wrote.

“You’re more stunning than any sunrise,” added a second fan.

“You are an angel,” a third admirer asserted.

“You’re gorgeous,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Bruna has posted a number of sizzling images to social media as of late. Just earlier today, she wowed fans once again after sporting yet another revealing bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post has amassed more than 71,000 likes, so far.