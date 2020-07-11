NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo-To-Miami Heat Rumors Gaining Traction

Since the successful acquisition of Jimmy Butler last summer, the Miami Heat have been active on the market, searching for a second superstar that would boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. In the past months, the Heat have already been linked to several NBA superstars who are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market this fall and even in the 2021 NBA offseason. Among the potential targets for the Heat in the star-studded 2021 NBA free agency is veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers.

There is still plenty of time before Oladipo officially becomes an unrestricted free agent, but it seems like he already has an idea in mind where he wants to play next if he fails to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension with the Pacers. According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, Oladipo considered as the Heat as one of his preferred landing spots in the 2021 NBA free agency.

“Despite rampant speculation that he could end up with the Knicks (he fired Leon Rose of CAA, then his agent who is now president of the franchise), the strongest preliminary indication is Miami,” Michael wrote, as quoted by Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

It’s no longer a surprise why Oladipo viewed the Heat as one of his ideal free agency destinations in the summer of 2021. The Heat are among few NBA teams who could give Oladipo the top two things he would be looking for in the 2021 NBA free agency.

“Two league sources told IndyStar that Oladipo wants two things: the most money possible [he will be 29 next year] and the chance to win big in the playoffs,” Michael wrote.

The Heat are preserving salary cap space to chase Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 NBA free agency, but if they fail in their pursuit of the reigning MVP, they reportedly considered Oladipo as their Plan B. With his current health status, some people may think that it would be risky for the Heat to trust their future on Oladipo.

However, knowing Heat President Pat Riley, he would first make sure that Oladipo is in perfect shape and has already regained his All-Star form before throwing away a huge amount of money to bring him to South Beach. When he’s 100 percent healthy, the potential arrival of Oladipo in Miami could further improve the Heat’s offensive and defensive efficiency that currently rank 7th and 12th in the league, respectively, per ESPN.

It would still take time for Oladipo to familiarize himself with Coach Erik Spoelstra’s system, but once he manages to build good chemistry with Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat would undoubtedly become a more dangerous team to face in a best-of-seven series.