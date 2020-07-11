Ainsley Rodriguez Sizzles In A Strapless Bikini For A Glute-Focused Workout

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez floored her two million Instagram followers after once again demonstrating a grueling workout — all while clad in a colorful bikini.

The colors in bikini set included aqua blue, pink, purple, and even mint green that were all combined into an abstract pattern. The combination of shades not only added a fun pop of color to the upload but also highlighted the Miami-based beauty’s bronzed tan.

The bikini top was a classic bandeau style with a square neckline that offered fans a hint of the Instagram star’s décolletage. The garment was also a strapless style, which made many of the difficult exercises all the more impressive.

Sure to show off her washboard abs, Rodriguez coupled the bikini top with a pair of low-cut bottoms. They featured the same mulit-color pattern as the top, and side strings tied around her hips to showcase as much of her toned and tanned legs as possible.

The social media star kept the rest of look simple, as befits a workout. Her brunette locks were pulled into a practical ponytail, and her sole accessory was a dainty gold necklace. Rodriguez looked fresh-faced, and appeared to be wearing hardly any makeup.

The setting for the exercise routine was outside in front of a pool, with lush green hedges and a bright blue sky in the background. It is a location that fans of the fitness model have seen before, as Rodriguez has been filming workouts from her home during quarantine.

In honor of Friday, Rodriguez posted a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. The first exercise demonstrated a single leg dead lift — made all the more difficult with pink weights. Next came a squat to a lateral raise and then a reverse lunge that then moved into a squat jump. Last but not least, the final exercise consisted of Rodriguez hoping on one leg over the two dumbbells before finishing the move with a burpee.

Fans loved the new upload, awarding it over 28,000 likes and more than 515 comments.

“Good [workout] again and looking hot,” raved one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“Get it girl,” added a second, along with several fire symbols.

“Happy Friday!! Have a great weekend!!” sweetly wished a third.

“What an Athlete,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a bicep symbol and a shooting star emoji.

This is not the first time this week that the fitness trainer has wowed fans while in a bikini. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws after modeling a red and white striped set in honor of July 4.