Cardi B And Offset Post Adorable Birthday Tributes To Their Daughter, Kulture

Cardi B and Offset made sure their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus received plenty of love on her birthday.

The celebrity tot turned 2-years-old on Friday, July 10. For her special day, both Cardi and Offset took to their Instagram pages and shouted out their baby girl. In Offset’s post, which you can see here, the Migos rapper shared a photo of Kulture wearing an adorable tutu that covered most of her body. She also rocked a matching Balenciaga hoodie as she looked away as she made stuck her lips out for the camera. The birthday girl also had her hair styled in a sleek bun and had on an adorable bracelet.

“My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God thank you @iamcardib for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest,” Offset captioned the photo.

Cardi decided to post a video of Kulture for her shout out. In the post, which you can see here, Kulture is at the center of Cardi and Offset’s home as she and another voice yelled, “Go Kulture, it’s your birthday.” Kulture then jigged for the camera while she smiled.

“BIRTHDAY GIRL,” Cardi wrote, followed by several pink bow emoji. “7/10/18.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

In addition to posting Kulture on her timeline, she gushed about her daughter via Instagram Stories. While she showed more highlights of Kulture playing dress-up at home, Cardi reflected on how much time has gone by since she and Offset welcomed Kulture two years ago.

“She don’t know how f—ed up in emotions and tears I am today,” she said. “My baby deada** turning 2 today.”

According to People, Cardi shared how emotional she was over her daughter turning another year older on Thursday, July 9. Since Cardi gave birth to her daughter, she’s used social media to share special moments from her daughter’s growth. Some of the special moments have been Cardi and Kulture playing together on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Cardi often enjoys wearing matching outfits with her mini-me. Back in June, the twosome wore matching plaid skirts and hats as Cardi posted several snaps on social media.

Cardi announced she was expecting her first child during a performance of “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live. Prior to Cardi’s confirmation, her fans suspected she might be pregnant and was hiding her baby bump. Towards the end of her pregnancy, Cardi embraced it more with photoshoots and an elaborate appearance at the Met Gala back in 2018. While Kulture is Cardi and Offset’s first and only child together, he has three other kids from previous relationships.