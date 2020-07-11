Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flashes Serious Sideboob In Latest Steamy Post

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders looked absolutely scintillating in a photo for her latest Instagram update. She was photographed for a men’s magazine, and rocked a revealing top that treated fans to an eyeful of sideboob.

The 32-year-old model has delighted fans with a series of revealing snaps in recent weeks, and she continued the trend with this image. She only showed a small portion of her body, and partially covered her face, but she still gave followers plenty of eye candy.

Only the top portion of Sonders’ torso could be seen, as she leaned on what appeared to be the edge of a chaise lounge chair. There were gold-colored drapes in the background. The Michigan State University product was filmed from the side, but turned her head to face the camera. She wore her long brunette hair down and lightly curled. The model put her elbows on the headrest, and cupped her hands together while placing them near her mouth.

Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – sported a revealing top, which looked to be the top of a bodysuit that was light-pink. Fans could see the open back and thin straps that wrapped around her shoulder, and left the side exposed. Viewers caught a glimpse of her ample assets as she flashed a sultry look at the lens. The television personality wore a thick bracelet on her left arm, and large hoop earrings to complete the ensemble. Her nails looked to be painted as similar shade as her top.

In the post that was uploaded Friday, Sonders tagged her fiancee “Vegas” Dave Oancea. For the caption, she asked followers to tag beautiful and intelligent women in the comment section. She also tagged her makeup artist, stylist, and the publication Wingman Magazine.

Many of the fitness model’s 479,000 Instagram followers noticed the enticing photo, and more than 3,200 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over five hours after it went online. Sonders’ replies were littered with fire emoji, and model Toochi Kash responded with heart-eye emoji. Well-known golfer Katie Kearney tagged Sonders as a cheeky response to the caption. The comment section was flooded with compliments.

“Gorgeous as always…..stunning model….golfer….reporter. Full package deal,” a fan commented.

“I would carry your bag anywhere in the world for you,” one admirer wrote.

“As always stunning girl,” an Instagram user replied while adding two emoji.

“I tagged my two wives,” a fan wrote in response to the caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Sonders flaunted her ridiculous curves in a snakeskin-print bikini.