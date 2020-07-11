Maddie Ziegler Lounges Outside In Beautiful New Instagram Snapshots

Former 'Dance Moms' star Maddie Ziegler took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos.

Former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler posted a series of new beautiful photos of herself to Instagram on Friday, July 10. The 17-year-old dancer and social media star lounged in the grass outside to snap the stunning images.

In the first snap included in the post, Ziegler laid on her stomach in the grass. Streaks of sun came down from the corner of the photo and shone down upon Ziegler. She looked over her shoulder to flash a smile at the camera. She wore her long blond hair in two braids, with loose pieces sticking out on either side of her face. She appeared to have on some natural-looking makeup, including mascara, eyeshadow, and lipstick.

The second photo gave Ziegler’s fans a better look at her outfit. The teen wore a black form-fitting crop top that showed off her toned stomach. Over the top, she wore an unbuttoned pink vest. She paired this with a pair of high-waisted jeans. She posed with her hands at her hips, with a well-manicured lawn, trees, and a deep blue sky visible behind her.

Ziegler shared an additional photo that depicted the view of her outfit from the side. She also included one more selfie in which she had her eyes closed while seemingly relaxing in the sun. She finished off the post with a positive caption about spreading love to one another.

The former reality television star has a substantial online following with over 13 million followers on Instagram overall. Thus, it was no surprise that her latest post quickly accumulated likes, earning 300,000 in less than an hour. Many people took to the comments section to compliment Ziegler on the photos as well as to express just how much they love and admire her.

“You are so beautiful Maddie! I loved watching you on Dance Moms and always rooted for you! You’ve become such a remarkable young woman!” one user wrote.

“You are too much! Stunning, sweet and incredible talented… so excited to see what is next for you!” wrote another person.

Ziegler got her start on Dance Moms working alongside her former dance instructor Abby Lee Miller. However, the pair had a falling out and are no longer in contact with one another, as The Inquisitr previously reported. In fact, many of the girls from the early seasons of the show have cut ties with Miller. However, social media star and businesswoman JoJo Siwa does remain close with the dance instructor.