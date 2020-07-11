Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Drinks From A Coconut While In A Tiny Bikini: ‘Stay Fresh’

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik sent the pulses of her 2.1 million Instagram followers racing after posting two pictures where she sizzled in a tiny bikini while drinking from a coconut.

The photos were posted in black and white, giving an artful aesthetic to the two shots. The bikini appeared to be white or a similarly light color, adding brightness to the pictures in addition to adding a chic contrast against Shaik’s bronzed skin.

The top of the bikini was a classic triangle style with a plunging neckline to show off the model’s décolletage. It looked to continue to form a halter style, though it was partially obscured thanks to a ribbed short-sleeved coverup that concealed her shoulders and upper arms.

Though the coverup added some modesty, it was left open so that Shaik could showcase her incredibly toned torso.

The bottoms of the bikini set were the same light color and were similarly skimpy. Side strings hugged her hips and were tied close to her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. She wore no coverup like on top, ensuring that her long and lean legs were on display in full.

Shaik kept the rest of her look relatively simple, opting for neither jewelry nor shoes. Her hair was styled naturally into bouncy curls, and she appeared to be wearing little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

In the first of the two pictures, the model posed by leaning against a wall and bending one knee to flaunt her enviable legs. In addition, Shaik stayed hydrated by drinking from a coconut, closing her eyes with delight in the process.

In the second photo, Shaik remained angled sideways to camera and this time playfully tugged at her bikini bottoms while looking down.

In her caption, Shaik told her followers that she was staying “fresh,” adding both the water drop and coconut emoji.

Fans loved the sultry new update, and awarded the two pictures over 22,000 likes and more than 140 glowing comments.

“Gorgeous as usual,” raved one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“You look insane Shanina!” proclaimed a second awestruck follower.

“Sooo in love with youuu,” gushed a third, adding several pink heart emoji.

“Them legs,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a 100 percent symbol, heart-eye face, and fire emoji.

This is not the first time this summer that the Victoria’s Secret model has floored her fans with sizzling bikini shots. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she had previously wowed followers by playing “peek-a-bow” in a tiny mint swim set.