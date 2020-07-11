Draya Michele Sizzles In Neon Yellow Bikini In The Pool

Draya Michele exuded tons of summery vibes in her newest Instagram post that she shared today, and she had seemingly finished enjoying a dip in a pool.

She posed inside the pool with her hands placed on either side of herself on the ledge and looked up at the camera with a sultry expression. She crossed her right leg in front and popped out her hip, leaving her figure on full show as her tiny bikini top clung to her curves and allowed her to flaunt her cleavage. Moreover, her matching bottoms had low-waisted straps and its cut emphasized her toned abs. Her figure was covered in water droplets, except for her face.

The model wore her hair slicked back behind her ears, and her locks glowed with styling gel. Her eye-catching makeup application apparently included long lashes, silver eyeshadow, blush, and glossy light pink lipstick. Moreover, she wore an elegant French manicure.

She also accessorized with gold jewelry, and in particular, her extra-large hoop earrings were prominent. Her other two necklaces featured writing, with one of her middle name. She also sported several bracelets and rings, the latter included two larger rings on her left hand.

The pool was bright blue, and beyond it were large, green leafy plants. There was no direct sunlight in the frame, but the stunner was well-illuminated. Her tan lines were visible on her chest and her skin looked flawless.

There was no geotag that revealed her location, nor did she note the brand of her swimwear or jewelry.

The post has been popular so far, and even though it’s only been live for 20 minutes, it’s garnered over 54,200 likes.

Her admirers headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

“Working out and eating right does the body good!!!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Draya is in my top 5 celebs I’ll never have a shot with fasho lmao so d*mn foiiiine,” raved a second devotee.

“Girl. Fine is you,” gushed a third social media user.

“Obsessed with you,” expressed another supporter, using a string of fire emoji.

Draya was also spotted in another eye-catching update that she posted a week ago. That time, showcased her cleavage in a tight white sports bra and paired it with matching biker shorts. Her outfit was a cream tone and there were three photos in the series that showed off her look from different angles. She wore her hair down in long braids and posed inside a modern home with a white color palette.