Bella Hadid Goes ‘Soul Searching’ In A Brown Bikini

Bella Hadid’s latest Instagram share featured the supermodel posing in a skimpy brown bikini underneath a canopy of green trees. She posted the five-photo set to her account on Friday, July 10.

While Bella did not tag the location, she appeared to be outside under a brilliant blue sky. In each image, she stretched out her body up to the trees.

Bella wore a bandeau top that stretched across her chest. The skimpy bikini top barely covered her assets, with her cleavage peeking out and a hint of her underboob on display under the garment. She also showed off her tanned, toned, and taut midriff.

The bikini bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, which gave her body an hourglass shape. In the fourth photo, Bella had her back to the camera, showing off that the bikini bottoms were a thong and baring her derriere.

As for her jewelry, the model accessorized with gold earrings and a gold necklace with a “B” pendant.

She wore a yellow bandana over her hair, which held back her chocolate tresses. One strand peeked out from underneath the headscarf and fell across her forehead.

Despite not wearing any eye makeup, Bella’s blue irises stood out in the sunlight.

Her sculpted cheeks looked to be brushed with bronzer and blush, accentuating her cheekbones and making them pop.

Her plump pout seemed to be painted with a dusty rose gloss.

In the comments section of the post, Bella’s fans reacted dramatically to the bikini shots.

“BELS YOU CANT DO THIS, YOU WANT US DEAD,” declared one follower in all-caps.

“Ur so gorgeous pls,” wrote another social media user, punctuating their comment with a crying face emoji.

“I’m crying you’re so perfect ily so much,” claimed a third person, including four pink hearts.

“IM REBORN,” shouted a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the slideshow racked up more than 1 million likes and received close to 4,000 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Bella Hadid frequently shares snapshots of herself wearing sultry ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

Recently, she posted a video of herself in a leopard-print two-piece that featured a plunging neckline.

Prior to that footage, the runway model shared a shot of herself laying down while wearing a white bikini. She stared at the camera seductively in the photo and appeared to soak up the sun. The skimpy swimsuit showcased all of her assets.