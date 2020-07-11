Jojo Gomez Celebrates Her Birthday In Pink Gingham Bikini On A Sexy Rooftop Balcony

Adorably sexy celebrity choreographer Jojo Gomez took some time off this week to celebrate her birthday, according to her most recent Instagram post.

The stunning professional dancer posed on a rooftop balcony atop a high rise building in an unidentified location.

In the series of four images, Jojo lounged across a large bed, flanked on either side with geometric end tables in a bright magenta. A plush rectangular pillow in the same color was placed at the head of the bed, against the glass wall that surrounded the balcony.

She carried on the color scheme by wearing a two-piece bikini in lighter shades of pink. The top had a sweet little gingham print. It was a bandeau style with tiny cap sleeves. This thin fabric stretched across the roundness of her breasts and allowed a hint of cleavage to be seen.

The tiny bottom, which appears to be mismatched, was a solid color, and perhaps a slightly different shade of pink. The straps sat high over her voluptuous hips to accentuate the long, muscular lines of her legs.

A small tattoo was visible on her left hip.

Jojo had an infectious, joyful smile on her face in most of the photos.

She moved through a series of poses in the snaps, and all of them indicate that this cheerful beauty was having a wonderful birthday.

Many of Jojo’s 1.5 million devoted followers were eager to express their birthday wishes, as well as their adoration for her talent and altruistic personality.

“Happy 2 Day birthday jojo. you are an amazing soul and a true pleasure to follow. love your positive vibes and for being you all the way through and speaking up about the problems that are in the society. YOU ARE ONE OF A KIND HOPE YOU GET A FREAKING AWESOME BIRTHDAY,” praised one fan.

“YESSSSS BODY ODY ODY! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHICA!” exclaimed a second person, adding heart eye emoji into the comment.

“Glad you’ve had a great birthday. Been watching your vids on YouTube, I’m obsessed! Current fave is your choreography to Ride by Ciara… LOVE it, love you, you’re beyond talented,” gushed a third follower.

“happy birthday and thank you for always using your platform to speak out, especially right now. it makes us girls (and boys) feel LOVED and hopeful,” a fourth fan expressed sweetly.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Jojo looked gorgeous and flashed a huge grin when she graced the cover of Inside Dance magazine in March.