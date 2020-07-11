Addison Rae Easterling Poses For Glamorous New Instagram Photos

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling posed outside to capture some stunning new photos.

TikTok star and social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Friday, July 9 to share a new double photo post. The 19-year-old posed outside to capture the stunning photos.

Easterling looked extra glamorous in a form fitting black gown with spaghetti straps that showed off her figure. She accessorized with her usual gold hoop earrings, a gold watch, and gold ring. She also wore a luxurious looking pearl necklace. Easterling wore her long dark brown hair down in natural waves and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that enhanced her beautiful features, including mascara, blush and pink lipstick. She also showed off a fresh new manicure of long acrylic nails.

This post was unlike the majority of Easterling’s photos which are typically more playful and silly. Rather than smiling she went with more serious expressions in these two photos. In the first snapshot she she rested one hand on her shoulder and the other on her chest as she looked off into the distance. In the second photo she pursed her lips while staring intently at the camera.

The background of the two photos was very picturesque, trees and lush greenery visible behind Easterling. She posed underneath a white gazebo, the sun shining down on her.

As Easterling’s posts often do, this post quickly gained a lot of attention online, skyrocketing to over 400,000 likes in mere minutes after it was posted. In her caption she expressed the fact that she was missing someone. This is the first post Easterling has shared to Instagram in awhile, after taking some time away from social media, temporarily ceasing not only her activity on Instagram but her famous dancing videos on TikTok.

Many people took to the comments of the post to shower Easterling with compliments or to try to earn a reply from her.

“Yay! I’m so glad to see you are back on social media Addison! I missed you! You look better than ever!” one social media user wrote.

“Welcome back Addison! You look like such a goddess. I’m a huge fan, a reply would mean everything to me!” gushed another fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, TikTok helped Easterling to quickly achieve success and online stardom. Her online presence continues to grow and she currently boasts an incredible 49.7 million followers on TikTok as well as 22.6 million on Instagram. Her online fame has resulted in her securing a number of brand deals and sponsorships with major companies such as the clothing brand Shein.