‘One Piece’ Episode 932 Spoilers, Preview: Luffy Versus Beast Pirates, Sumo Inferno Tournament Begins!

The latest episode of One Piece featured Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague’s unique way of executing prisoners in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. Instead of killing Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and his friend Old Man Hyo in an instant, Queen decided to let them fight for their lives by forcing them to join the Sumo Inferno Tournament. To allow them to go all-out against the enemies, Queen removed their Seastone handcuffs.

However, to keep them under his control, Queen ordered his men to put a collar around Luffy and Old Man Hyo’s neck. According to the preview, One Piece Episode 932, which is titled “Dead or Alive! Queen’s Sumo Inferno,” would finally feature the start of the Sumo Inferno Tournament involving Luffy, Old Man Hyo, and the Beast Pirates.

“The worst-ever deathmatch, the Sumo Inferno! Its deadly rules force its unarmed challengers to fight Kaido’s armed troops who come attacking fiercely from every direction. In this hellish situation, Luffy launches an offensive to survive.”

The collar that Queen put around Luffy and Old Man Hyo’s neck is similar to what the Celestial Dragons’ slaves are wearing. If Luffy and Old Man Kyo purposely leave the ring in the Sumo Inferno Tournament, blades will immediately come out of the collar and cut both of their heads. Luffy and Old Man Hyo are set to fight as a team against the members of the Beast Pirates at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon.

Queen’s rule for the Sumo Inferno Tournament is simple. As Luffy and Old Man Hyo keep winning and prevent themselves from falling out of the ring, they will continue to live. However, Queen didn’t give any specific numbers regarding how many enemies that Luffy and Old Man Hyo need to defeat to win the Sumo Inferno Tournament. Also, while their opponents are allowed to use any weapons of their own choosing, Luffy and Old Man Hyo will only be allowed to fight using their bare hands.

Queen’s subordinates may hold the upper hand in terms of numbers, but they are still not expected to beat Luffy, especially now that he could use his devil fruit ability and Haki. One Piece Episode 932 could feature a one-sided battle between Luffy and Old Man Hyo and the Beast Pirates. Aside from the Sumo Inferno Tournament, the upcoming episode of One Piece is also set to show separate commotions involving Vinsmoke Sanji and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates. In the preview, Sanji is shown defending Nami and his friends from Beast Pirates Headliners Basil Hawkins and Page One, while Zoro is featured preparing to engage in a sword fight with a huge man in an undisclosed location in the Land of Wano.