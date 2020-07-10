Blake Neff, Tucker Carlson’s Top Writer, Resigns After Extensive Racist, Sexist Online Writings Surface

Blake Neff, the top writer on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, has resigned after extensive racist and sexist online writings have surfaced that were reportedly connected back to him.

As CNN Business reported, Neff was a frequent commenter on a website called AudiAdmit, an unmoderated forum for lawyers and law school students that has become known for rampant racism and sexism. The report found a number of comments from Neff denigrating African Americans and Asians. The report noted that Neff also “maintained a lengthy thread in which he has derided a woman and posted information about her dating life that has invited other users to mock her and invade her privacy.”

The report found that Neff used two different usernames on the forum, but other comments on the site reportedly knew that the person behind the account worked on Carlson’s show.

CNN Business said it reached out to Neff for comment on Thursday night, and a Fox News spokesperson responded on Friday morning that Neff had resigned. Neff did not offer a comment, and a spokesperson said that Carlson could not be reached for comment either.

The report noted that Neff had served as Carlson’s top writer for close to four years, and before that was a reporter on the right leaning news outlet The Daily Caller. Neff was seen as wielding significant influence with Carlson, even bragging that he had control over the entire content of the show. Carlson himself had credited Neff for his intensive contributions to the show.

“Anything [Carlson is] reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me,” Neff said in an interview with Dartmouth Alumni Magazine. “We’re very aware that we do have that power to sway the conversation, so we try to use it responsibly.”

Carlson has come under fire for controversial statements on race, including recent criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement. Carlson claimed that the movement was not really about protecting the lives of Black people, and gave what appeared to be an ominous warning about what he believed were the true intentions of the movement.

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through. But it is definitely not about Black lives, and remember that when they come for you. And at this rate, they will,” he said.

The controversial statement led to critics calling for a boycott, and Carlson lost advertisers as a result.