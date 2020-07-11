Will Smith Said It’s A ‘Miracle’ He & Jada Are Back Together Following Her Relationship With August Alsina

Will Smith opened up about the time he felt like walking away from his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Will and Jada sat down for a discussion on Red Table Talk. The episode came out just several days after singer August Alsina admitted he and Jada dated each other years ago. During the course of Jada moving on with Alsina, Will admitted he was “done” with their marriage and was more than willing to lead a separate life outside of their family. Things got so bad between them that the couple admitted they weren’t communicating with each other during their separation.

“I was done with your a**,” Will joked. “[I was like,] go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy. I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again. The fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Although Jada formed a relationship with Alsina while she wasn’t with Will, the couple didn’t blame her time with him on the reason their relationship was hurting. They said the longevity of their marriage caused them to grow apart and Will thought he and Jada wouldn’t be able to come back to each other.

“I really felt like we could be over,” Will stressed. “We got together young and we were both broken in our own ways, and to be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical.”

Jada echoed her husband’s comments and said she also felt their time apart was the beginning of the end for their marriage. However, the couple found their way back to each other when Jada and August ended their relationship. According to Jada, August decided to end contact with her, which she respected at the time.

Throughout the span of 25 years as a married couple, Will and Jada have shared moments that defined their marriage to the public. Most recently, they’ve used Red Table Talk to delve into their life together and the journeys they’ve had to take in the relationship.

In honor of Father’s Day, Jada and Will shared his take on being a father to his three children — Trey, 27, Jaden, 22 and Willow, 19. He revealed the lessons he learned while having children at a young age and his biggest regret he made along the way. Will admitted during the interview that he wishes he didn’t divorce his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. The actor said their divorce greatly upset Trey, and he wishes his son got to see his parents together.