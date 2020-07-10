Sadie Robertson Stuns In Adorable New Instagram Photo

Sadie Robertson exuded happiness while beaming at the camera.

Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty took to Instagram on Friday, July 10 to share an adorable new photo of herself. In the snapshot, the 23-year-old raised her arms in the air and formed the shape of a heart with her fingers.

Robertson stood outside to capture the stunning photo, trees visible behind her. The sun shone down on her illuminating her face. Robertson wore her blond hair down straight and appeared to have on some natural looking makeup including mascara and lipstick. Her dimples showed as she beamed at the camera.

Robertson showed off a blue T-shirt with a red embroidered heart and the words “by love for love” visible at the top of the shirt near the neckline. The shirt is from Robertsons’s very own clothing line, Words of Affirmation. The line includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and accessories that all feature a positive word or phrase. Many of the pieces include verses from the Bible or are in some way tied to Robertson’s Christian faith.

Robertson accessorized with a stack of thin gold bracelets on one arm. A tattoo, of the word “fearless” in typewriter style letters was visible on her forearm. In her caption, the reality television star took the time to remind her followers of a new app she launched recently entitled LO sister.

The app is a continuation of a company Robertson created entitled Live Original. Live Original hosts Bible studies and conferences and offers an online community for Christian women to connect with one another and support one another. The app is intended allow women from all over the country to message one another and start virtual friendships.

The sweet post quickly racked up likes, exceeding 84,000 in no time. Robertson boasts a total of 3.8 million followers on the platform in total. Her many followers took to the comments section to share their excitement regarding the app.

“I love being a part of it!!! And seeing so many young women encouraged and inspired! Let’s go! So grateful for y’all!” one person wrote.

“I love being apart of it! thank you for creating an app that enclaves girls all over the world! love diving deeper into my faith every single day with the app!!” another person remarked.

“So glad I joined! Thank you for it,” one more fan wrote.

Robertson first publicly announced the launch of her app on Instagram earlier this week, As The Inquisitr previously reported. The app is currently available via the App Store.