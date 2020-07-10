NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Three Players And Two 1st-Round Picks For Damian Lillard

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, rumors have started to circulate around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. If the Trail Blazers suffer another huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, there are speculations that Lillard could follow the footsteps of other NBA superstars and start finding his way out of Portland. If Lillard really decides to part ways with the Trail Blazers, one of his preferred trade destinations is the New York Knicks.

In a recent article, Gus Martin of Fadeaway World created two hypothetical blockbuster deals that would enable the Knicks to land Lillard in the 2020 NBA offseason. As much as possible, the Knicks would definitely prefer the deal that would allow them to keep former No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett, the player that they are planning to build around this fall. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Kevin Knox II, Elfrid Payton, Julius Randle, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard.

The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. Trading all those assets would definitely be worth it for the Knicks if it means acquiring a player of Lillard’s caliber. Lillard, alone, may not be enough to turn the Knicks into a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, but Martin thinks that his arrival in New York would be a huge step forward for an NBA team that has been rotting at the bottom of the league for years.

“With Lillard mentoring Barrett and Frank Ntilikina, and Mitchell Robinson continuing to improve, New York could finally have a team worth being excited about. Bobby Portis is a decent power forward and Taj Gibson is another veteran locker room presence, and with less congestion in the frontcourt, they both could shine in their roles. The Knicks won’t be in title contention next year, but they’ll at least have a direction and create optimism within fans for the first time in years.”

Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

Successfully acquiring Lillard in the 2020 NBA offseason would finally fulfill the Knicks’ dream of adding a legitimate NBA superstar on their roster. With Lillard on their side, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Knicks start becoming an attractive destination for superstars once again. If the Knicks managed to add more star power on their roster and their young core speeds up their development, it may only be a matter of time before they start competing for the NBA championship title once again.