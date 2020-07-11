Khloe Kardashian Looks Glamorous In The Backseat Of A Ferrari On Instagram

Mega-celebrity Khloe Kardashian impressed her 116 million Instagram followers with her most recent post Friday evening. The series of three selfies received over 500,000 likes in less than an hour after they were uploaded.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was pictured looking glamorous as she sat in what appears to be the passenger seat of a Ferrari, as indicated by the symbol embroidered with white thread on the black leather headrest behind her.

Khloe’s makeup looked incredible. It enhanced her already flawless features. Her skin tone was perfectly even, with a hint of pink blush applied to accentuate her high cheekbones.

She dusted a copper shadow across her lids, and defined her eyes with thick liquid liner and a generous application of mascara. The winged eyeliner gave her almond shaped eyes a cat-like appearance. Her full brows were immaculately groomed.

Her lips were painted with a pale pink lipstick or gloss, emphasizing their full shape.

Khloe’s honey-colored tresses were parted in the center and pulled away from her beautiful visage. A few loosely curled tendrils spilled out and framed either side of her face, gently grazing her collarbone.

She accessorized with some impressive jewelry. Wide metal hoops that appear to be gold dangled several inches from her ears. She had a sparkling ring on her right hand — an elegant double-banded selection of enormous diamonds.

A simple black top with three-quarter sleeves constructed out of a lightweight fabric finished off her look.

Khloe’s location was not geotagged, but a white slatted fence and vibrant green trees were visible out the window of the luxury sportscar.

The tiny snippet of the background looks almost exactly like the driveway in which sister Kylie and her daughter Stormi were parked just a few weeks ago.

According to Life and Style Magazine, almost the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan own homes extremely close to one another in the hills of Los Angeles.

Khloe’s Instagram fans were eager to express their adoration for her stunning appearance and sophisticated style. Many said she was “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” and “perfect,” adding various emoji that emphasized their compliments.

“The QUEEN! LOOKING FAB BOO!!!” gushed one fan, adding multiple heart eye, flame, and heart emoji.

“no one can beat you on the face category,” praised a second person, admiring Khloe’s perfectly applied makeup.

“Khloe u r damn beautful…..Don’t let this world judge you…u will always be the QUEEN and the BOSS KARDASHIAN,” encouraged a third particularly devoted follower.