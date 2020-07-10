Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence On Why She Had To Close Beverly Hills Restaurant Villa Blanca After 12 Years

The Bravo star confirmed her beloved eatery has shut its doors.

Lisa Vanderpump has broken her silence regarding rumors that her Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, has shut down. The Vanderpump Rules star has confirmed that her beloved eatery is closing its doors after 12 years, but that rumors about the reason for its shutdown were untrue.

In a new interview, Vanderpump explained that the 12-year lease for her famed restaurant was about to expire and the landlord was not willing to renegotiate on a sky-high rent increase.

“Although there have been many untrue articles in the past week or so about the reasons for closing Villa Blanca, we are indeed going to be closing up our doors for good,” LVP told The Daily Mail. “‘If the landlord had been willing to renegotiate and the lease wasn’t ending, we would have reopened, but unfortunately with coronavirus, the situation was beyond our control.”

Vanderpump, who also owns the California hotspots SUR, Pump, TomTom, and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace, revealed that she plans to reassign Villa Blanca staffers to some of her other restaurants. The wealthy restaurateur also teased that she even hopes to reopen Villa Blanca someday.

Vanderpump said that while closing the restaurant that has employed hundreds of workers for more than a decade is “a sad time for us,” she added, “We are excited to perhaps bring Villa Blanca back in the future at a different location – as its staff and customers have always been a family.

The Bravo star also confirmed that her other California restaurant businesses, which all shut down in March due to the health pandemic, will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

Villa Blanca was one of the most glamorous restaurants in Vanderpump’s empire. The fine dining establishment featured gourmet Mediterranean dishes and was located in a high-end area just steps away from Rodeo Drive.

Vanderpump previously told Us Weekly that the restaurant was a “hotspot” that attracted celebrity guests ever since it opened in 2009.

“A lot of the old Hollywood [stars] go in there,” she said of Villa Blanca. “Like, you’ll see everybody in there.”

Vanderpump’s confirmation about the status of her famed restaurant comes one week after the gossip site Tamara Tattles claimed that expenses from a discrimination lawsuit took Villa Blanca down. The site also posted unfounded rumors that Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, were in deep debt and that they couldn’t afford the rent for Villa Blanca after she quit her starring role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year.