Amanda Lee Shows Off Killer Curves In Revealing Workout Ensemble

Internet fitness model Amanda Lee captured the attention of thousands of fans around the world on social media after she shared an eye-catching new snapshot of herself on Friday, July 10. The popular bombshell shared the post with her 12 million followers on her Instagram account and it instantly proved to be a hit.

The 34-year-old model — who is from Canada — was photographed outdoors for the post, seemingly at the beach, as sand and palm trees filled the background behind her. Amanda took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her right side with her backside propped out. She further exuded a sultry vibe as she pouted and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

She pulled her long blond hair back into a high ponytail that cascaded down her back, with some tresses falling down around her face.

She also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the image, adding a touch of glamour to her athletic appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that clearly stole the show in the post, as she showcased them with ease in a revealing workout ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a black sports bra that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave too much to the imagination, as it was very tight on the model, highlighting her busty chest. The top also had featured a large cut-out that displayed a great deal of sideboob and undeboob. The top also likely revealed some cleavage, thought it wasn’t visible in the image.

Amanda paired the sporty top with a pair of black bottoms that also showed off her curvy figure. Her pants — which were very formfitting and looked to be made out of a soft, stretch material — especially showed off her bodacious derrière, hips, and thighs.

She finished off the look with a black Prada bag.

The fitness model did not reveal where she was photographed. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated that her outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The post was met with instant approval from thousands of fans, garnering more than 104,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. In addition, more than 800 followers took to the comments section to compliment Amanda on her body, beauty, and outfit.

“Gorgeous,” one social media user commented.

“So good look,” added a second fan.

Amanda has taken to social media to share a number of sizzling updates as of late. On July 1, she stunned fans once again after rocking a skimpy red bikini that flaunted her insane figure, per The Inquisitr.