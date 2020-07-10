Megan Thee Stallion Slays In A Neon Bikini In New Instagram Video

Megan Thee Stallion rocked a brightly-colored Fashion Nova two-piece in one of her latest Instagram uploads, a sultry video that she shared with her followers on Thursday, July 9. The “Savage” rapper showed off the bathing suit in a selfie clip, which showcased her assets.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper sported a bright green bikini top that featured triangular cups that barely covered her buxom bust and ample cleavage. Her chest threatened to pop out of the suit, and the top was so tiny it also flaunted some underboob as well.

Her toned midriff was on display. Her silver belly button piercing glinted in the light.

The bikini bottoms were hot pink, and dipped low on her abdomen, but high on her hips. The strings were tied on either side of her waist. The skimpy bottoms emphasized her curves and her hourglass figure. In the footage, she tugged on the strings of her bikini bottoms, making the video even more seductive.

Meg paired the look with a backwards baseball cap, as well as two gold necklaces.

Please be advised the below video contains NSFW language.

The hip-hop star’s luscious lashes fanned out and curled upwards in a dramatic fashion, nearly hitting her brow bone. She seemed to wear a swipe of black liner on her lids. Her waterline looked to be filled in with a kohl pencil.

Her cheeks seemed to be slightly contoured, accentuating her cheekbones and making them pop.

Her lips appeared to be outlined with a raspberry colored hue, and filled in with a light pink gloss.

In the comments section of the post, Meg’s 12.4 million followers were quick to react to the video clip.

One fan typed a row of heart-eye emoji. “FINE ASF,” they exclaimed in all-caps.

“Meg,” shared another follower, including a drooling smiley face.

“How tho,” simply questioned a third social media user.

“Lord Jesus,” breathed a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, the sexy clip was double tapped more than 1.1 million times. It was viewed more than 3.1 million times, and also racked up more than 21,000 comments.

As Megan Thee Stallion fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the rapper frequently shows off her hot outfits on social media — and on magazine covers. She recently appeared on the cover of NME, and flaunted it on Instagram, posting both the cover image and another picture from the shoot. In those photos, Megan wore a skintight one-piece that showed off her cleavage.