Sarah Michelle Gellar Sports Revealing Activewear In Stunning Post-Workout Selfie

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress looked incredible in her latest Instagram update.

On Friday, July 10, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar delighted fans by uploading a sizzling snap on Instagram.

The photo showed the 43-year-old laying on a purple yoga mat that had been placed on a wooden floor. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips, as she snapped the selfie.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star flaunted her fit physique in a black sports bra and a pair of high-waisted bottoms. The revealing activewear put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. Sarah finished off the sporty look with numerous silver earrings.

The mother-of-two pulled back her blond hair, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face. While she did not appear to have on any makeup, she still managed to look absolutely radiant.

In the caption, Sarah requested her followers to excuse her “shaky camera work” and explained that she had participated in a Plate Fit “[Z]oom workout class” lead by trainer Corey Dorris prior to taking the picture. She then expressed gratitude for both Corey and Plate Fit.

Fans seemed to have adored the post as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Well done Sarah. Looking great! Inspirational as always. Your jokes always make me smile,” added a different devotee.

Quite a few commenters also made reference to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which last aired 17 years ago, in relation to Sarah’s timeless beauty.

“@sarahmgellar wow you look so amazing and beautiful, if I didn’t know about Buffy, I’d think you were 22,” remarked an admirer.

“Are you immortal or what? You’re hardly aged a day since Buffy it seems like,” quipped another Instagram user.

Working out isn’t the only activity that Sarah has been up to as of late. According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, she has been spending time with her friend and fellow Cruel Intentions actress, Selma Blair. On Wednesday, Sarah shared pictures on her Instagram stories from a recent trip to the beach that the pair took together with their children. In one snap, Sarah and Selma, who were both wearing masks, posed together while standing on the sand.