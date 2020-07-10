Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks ‘Blessing’ Of Being Quarantined With Chris Pratt

Only someone as positive as Katherine Schwarzenegger can find a blessing in these uncertain times. The Gift of Forgiveness author recently caught up with Entertainment Tonight and revealed what she and husband Chris Pratt were doing to maintain sanity during quarantine. The duo is currently preparing for the arrival of their first child together, and Katherine noted she’s been doing lots of organizing in their home while being stuck there. The task has kept her calm amid the state of the world and she seems ready to take on motherhood. But she’s also been spending a lot of time in the kitchen, and it looks like Chris has too.

“I’ve been baking a lot, and I would say my husband’s been cooking a lot. I’ve been baking this granola, which I get the most requests from my family to make,” Katherine noted. “I would say a huge amount of our time is definitely spent in the kitchen.” Katherine’s granola recipe can be found on Instagram in one of her newest posts.

The time in the kitchen is spent differently for the couple though.

“For me, learning a lot. For Chris, teaching me a lot,” she said laughing. “It’s been really fun. It’s like a silver lining to be able to get more experience in the kitchen, and also be able to spend time with your loved ones in this quarantine. So, it’s been a fun part of it.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Katherine also revealed it was her New Year’s resolution to spend more time in the kitchen, learning. She’s always had a passion for baking, but the skills differ when it comes to cooking. Meal prep has also become a major task for the future mom, and she admits it’s a very important part of running one’s kitchen.

Production is back up and running on Chris’s newest movie Jurassic World: Dominion, so the couple aren’t spending as much time together as they once were when the pandemic started. Regardless, she’s super excited to be becoming a mom.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported on Katherine’s excitement as she called her husband “wonderful.” She appreciated her family being so close by and having Chris around a lot while noting she was constantly sanitizing everything and was happy people were wearing masks.

This will be the second child for Chris, who shares a son with ex-wife Anna Farris. Katherine is expected to be due around September/October, as her exact due date has not been revealed.