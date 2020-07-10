Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Figure In Tight High-Waisted Jean Shorts

Swedish social media star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.5 million Instagram followers after showing off her toned legs in a pair tiny denim shorts for a sizzling triple-post update.

In addition to the shorts, Nyström wore a trendy moss colored shirt. The hue of the garment played off of the beautiful outdoor setting in addition to complementing her sun-kissed skin and blond hair. The fabric was a skintight material, serving to expertly emphasize the model’s bust and tiny waist.

Nyström coupled the top with a pair of tiny denim shorts that nearly verged on being Daisy Dukes. However, they differed slightly in cut; instead of resting at the hip, the shorts were were a high-waisted style so that they accentuated Nyström’s hourglass figure. In addition to flattering her curves, the garment also showed off almost all of Nyström’s toned legs thanks to a very short hem that ended at the upper thigh.

Nyström completed the outfit with a pair of fashionable chunky white sneakers.

The fitness model kept the rest of the look fairly simple. She appeared to wear no accessories save for a bracelet on her right hand. Her long blond locks were styled into loose waves that cascaded down her back to hit her waist. She also appeared to wear little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The setting for the shots was a picturesque field that was geo-tagged as her native Sweden. Lush green trees and the hint of a low-set sun served as a backdrop.

In the first shot, Nyström kept her back to the camera and appeared to be captured mid-stride. In the second, she posed angled sideways and looked over her shoulder to the camera. Last but not least, Nyström turned away from the camera, closing her eyes as it had started to rain.

In her caption, Nyström joked that it had been sunny when she had begun the photoshoot, but was soon plagued by mosquitos and inclement weather.

Fans loved the triple-picture update, and awarded the post over 44,000 likes and more than 450 comments in just an hour.

“Just amazing pictures, an absolute stunner,” one fan gushed, emphasizing the sentiment with several fire emoji.

“Those beautiful legs,” raved a second, along with a heart-eye face symbol.

“Everything is perfect, Anna!!!” proclaimed a third.

“Oh I wanna run with this woman around the world,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of emoji including a red heart and globe symbol.

This is not the only recent picture that has showcased the fitness model’s muscular legs. Just yesterday, Nyström modeled her pins in skintight white yoga pants, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.