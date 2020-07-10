WWE News: Hall Of Famer Says He’d Wrestle Again If Company Asked Him To

As quoted by Fightful, Booker T appeared on the latest After the Bell podcast and revealed that he’d be willing to step back into the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer was talking about how he doesn’t believe that The Undertaker is truly ready to hang up his boots yet, which led to him stating that his own desire to compete again is still there.

“I know how hard it is to walk away from the business and you know how hard it is, and to walk away from it and say, ‘Man, that’s the last time I’m gonna do this.’ You know, I’ve been out of a WWE ring for quite some time now, but rest assured, if they called me and said, ‘Hey Book! One match!’ You know what I mean? I’d be like, ‘Baby, can you help me find my boots?'”

It remains to be seen if the company is interested in bringing Booker T back for another match. WWE officials are big fans of nostalgia, and they’d undoubtedly consider letting the veteran wrestle if he was serious about it.

Booker T’s comments also suggest that he isn’t actively looking to return to action. He merely stated that he’d find it hard to turn the company down if they wanted him back. This was in response to The Undertaker’s comments in The Last Ride documentary, in which he stated he’d wrestle again if Vince McMahon was in a pinch and needed his services.

This isn’t the first time where Booker T has said that he’s open to returning either. Earlier this year, he talked about potentially teaming up with his Harlem Heat partner, Stevie Ray, to take on The Revival. He also toyed with entering the Royal Rumble, but he didn’t make an appearance in the end.

When he proposed taking on The Revival, Booker T stated that WWE would have to be serious about his return. He doesn’t appear to be interested in any meaningless — or unplanned – matches. The veteran superstar thinks he still has some gas left in the tank, but he’d need time to get back into in-ring shape.

Booker T’s last televised match in the company was at WrestleMania 28, where he was a participant in a 12-man tag team match. However, the multi-time World Champion has been active on the independent scene since then, mainly for his own promotion. He even featured in a match back in February.