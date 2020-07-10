Donald Trump Will ‘Lose Bigly’ Unless He Changes Strategy, Says Polling Analyst

On Friday, CNN’s polling analyst Harry Enten said that President Donald Trump will “lose bigly” in November unless he changes strategy, Raw Story reported.

Speaking with anchor John Berman, Enten said out that polling suggests voters trust the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden more than Trump when it comes to handling the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, Biden is more trusted on race relations as well.

“It’s difficult to imagine that the president will win unless something changes,” Enten said, pointing to a recent poll from The Washington Post. The survey found that most voters disagree with Trump’s “law and order” approach to racial issues and apparently see the tactic as divisive.

Enten said that Trump is “trying to change the subject when Americans don’t want to change the subject.”

“That’s to me the sign of someone who really doesn’t understand the electorate. Maybe he understood it in 2016, but he ‘s not understanding it right now,” he added.

The polling analyst noted that Trump relied on a similar strategy during the 2018 midterms. Two years ago, the president and his allies warned of a supposed migrant “caravan” approaching the U.S.-Mexico border. According to Enten, this failed strategy helped the Democratic Party win back the House of Representatives.

Enten concluded that Trump is trailing Biden in the polls because he is desperately trying to get the electorate to focus on the economy, despite the fact that most surveys show that the COVID-19 pandemic is the number one issue for the vast majority of American voters.

The polling analyst likened Trump’s focus on the economy to “FDR saying during World War II, ‘don’t worry about World War II, don’t worry about what’s going on overseas.'”

“This is a real problem affecting everyday Americans and, unless the president can change minds on how he’s handling the coronavirus, he’ll lose and lose bigly.”

During his analysis, Enten also referenced a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll. The survey showed that the president’s disapproval ratings have reached an all-time high, finding that 67 percent of Americans disapprove of the way he has handled the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s approval rating plunged among independents and decreased among Republican voters. Furthermore, 50 percent of white Americans without a college degree — who carried Trump to victory in 2016 — said that they disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Polling also suggests that Biden has surged past Trump in key swing states. A CNBC/Change Research poll released earlier this month showed that the commander-in-chief is trailing the Democrat in the states of Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida and North Carolina.