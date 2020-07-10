Brittne Jackson Shows Off Amazing Physique In Yellow Thong During “Bomb Workout”

Fitness trainer and Instagram celebrity Brittne Jackson – better known by Brittne Babe, which is the name of her company – uploaded a series of short workout videos on Friday afternoon, simultaneously thrilling and motivating her 1.7 million followers.

The post received almost 10,000 likes in the first hour it was online.

Brittne was captured performing a circuit from her 21 Day Challenge. She was exercising on the beach in Santa Monica, as indicated by her geotag.

She wore a vibrant yellow two-piece outfit that popped against her smooth dark skin. The top was sleeveless and cropped just below the rounded curve of her bust. The bottom was high-waisted and cut high over her shapely hips, leaving most of her incredible derriere exposed.

The sand below her reflected sunshine across her entire body, highlighting the definition of her lean, toned figure.

Brittne’s gorgeous braids were parted to one side and cascaded down to her waist. Her long nails were painted white and perfectly manicured.

Each individual clip demonstrating the full-body workout was about 10 seconds long, and Brittne performed the routine with ease and grace.

According to Cosmopolitan, the 25-year-old entrepreneur launched her Instagram account in 2012 as a high school senior, and had 40,000 followers by the end of her first year in college at Montclair State University.

As her online popularity and, eventually, business grew, her mother quit her job to become Brittne’s managing partner.

“People were just really excited to have someone that looked like them,” her mother said in the interview. “They loved her body, they loved her waist, and she always had her hair and makeup done.”

Brittne opened up about some of the difficulties she encountered in her early career, particularly due to being one of the few black women in a predominately white fitness industry.

“Being black and getting into [this] industry hasn’t been easy,” she says. “In the beginning, people didn’t want to network or collaborate with me, so I had to work harder to build my brand. Now that I’ve done that, people hit me up all the time.”

Brittne’s Instagram fans were quick to respond to her post, in which she asked viewers to try the routine and let her know how it went.

“Will do! Looks fun! You’re lookin amazin!” responded one follower. Brittne thanked them for the compliment.

“I’m dying because I tried the squat tip toes this morning, and fell the heck out,” lamented a third fan, following the comment with three fire emoji to symbolize the burn of doing squats.

“I LOVE it!” responded Brittne, adding a crying laughing emoji.