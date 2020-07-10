‘The Challenge’ Showrunner Gives Insight On What To Expect In Season 36

Season 36 of MTV’s immensly popular The Challenge series has been given the green light on Season 36. The news isn’t much of a shock to loyal fans who have been sticking with the show since its debut in 1998. It’s one of the reality television’s first competition series, comparable to CBS hit Survivor. COVID-19 was rumored to have delayed Season 36, which could have been done filming by now. According to showrunner and producer Emer Harkin, Season 36 is pretty darn close to starting. The longtime Challenge producer caught up with Entertainment Weekly to discuss what’s coming for Season 36.

“We’re getting ready to head to location for season 36 imminently. We’re very heavy in development in what our next world and our next season is going to embody. It’s definitely something that’s going to be forward-thinking, that’s fresh and fun. Everybody’s had a really difficult year, it’s been a very dark, oppressive year for pretty much everybody, so I’m excited to provide a bit of levity and continue to provide an excellent standard of competition reality sports for all of our viewers. It’s going to be an exciting next season.”

Harkin did not reveal where Season 36 would film, but its likely that competitors will stay home to shoot in the United States. The show traditionally takes its stars overseas, but the pandemic is the one calling the shots these days. Most countries have a travel ban on the United States right now, except for the United Kingdom. This is good for the many UK contestants which have jumped on to the franchise in the last three seasons.

MTV

The longtime showrunner also noted the Red Skull twist will likely be coming back in some form, but possibly not in the same fashion as it was on Total Madness.

The odds of Season 36 being Mark Long’s OG season are more than highly unlikely. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former Challenge champion has begun a campaign for an OG-only season, which will shoot for two weeks in the United States. There has been no response from MTV or Challenge production company Bunim/Murray regarding Mark’s hopeful season.

There have been plenty of rumors regarding the cast for Season 36, but no confirmation just yet. Noted Challenge insider Pink Rose has not made any revelations on Vevmo at this time either. Someone who will not be appearing on Season 36 is Chris “Swaggy C” Williams who made his debut on Total Madness. Swaggy, the husband of Bayleigh Dayton, has decided to retire from reality television.