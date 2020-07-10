Sofia Bevarly Is A Total Babe In Floral Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes

Sofia Bevarly shared a hot new snap that showed her in a bikini top and Daisy Dukes. The shot was added to her Instagram feed three hours ago, and her fans have been loving the Friday afternoon update.

The image captured the model outside, but she did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location. Sofia sat cross-legged in the center of the frame and rested her derriere in the grass. She placed both hands on her ankles and showed off her pink manicure for the camera.

Several tall green plants appeared at Sofia’s back, and the sunlight illuminated different patches of greenery. The model gazed at the camera with a slight smile and a sexy stare.

On her upper half, she sported a vibrant bikini top with a white base. The garment had a colorful pattern with different hues of red, blue, and purple. The bikini featured a double set of straps that tied around her back in a halterneck style. Its tiny triangle cups were hardly enough to contain her ample bust, which came spilling out of the middle.

On her lower half, Sofia wore a pair of Daisy Dukes that had a light wash. The high-waistband of the shorts was worn over her navel but still managed to showcase her trim abs. The shorts hit high on Sofia’s thigh, but it was hard to tell because of the way that she was posed. The hot look also allowed Sofia to show off her toned legs, arms, and shoulders.

Sofia left her collar and wrists bare, but she added several rings to her hands. The model styled her brunette tresses with a side part, and her hair fell over her shoulder and back. It looked like Sofia added a minor application of glam to complete her look, and she appeared to wear defined brows and a light gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the upload, Sofia told fans that she hopes they’re not lonely and added a single flower emoji to the end of her words. The update has amassed over 24,000 likes and over 200 comments from her adoring fans. Some Instagrammers opted to comment with emoji, while many others used words.

“Beautiful photoshoot Sofia and Happy Friday to this lovely woman,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few hearts, flame, and thumbs-up emoji.

“Give the people what they want Sofia,” another social media user chimed in.

“Happy Friday!! Have a wonderful day and weekend,” a third fan raved.

“Very beautiful and really cool,” one more complimented.