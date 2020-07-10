Disapproval Of Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response Reaches Record High In New ABC News/Ipsos Poll

According to a ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Friday, disapproval for President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has reached an all-time high.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans polled by Ipsos said that they disapprove of the way Trump has handled the unprecedented public health crisis.

A strong majority of Democrats said that they disapprove of the president’s handling of the issue, but his approval ratings dropped among independents and Republicans as well. Only 26 percent of independent voters said that they approve of Trump’s coronavirus response, while 78 percent of Republicans agreed.

In June’s poll, 59 percent of independents and 90 percent of Republicans approved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

Sixty-six percent of men and 67 percent of women said that they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, 54 percent of men disapproved of Trump’s response.

Notably, 50 percent of white Americans without a college degree — who are considered a crucial element of Trump’s base — said that they disapprove of the president’s response to the crisis.

In the previous poll, 42 percent of white Americans without a college degree disapproved of the president’s response to the pandemic.

“Over nearly four months of polling, Trump’s approval has mostly held steady, except for one week in mid-March, when it spiked above 50 percent. In the last month, Trump’s approval dipped to a range between the high 30s and low 40s, as the U.S. saw a resurgence of coronavirus cases, particularly across the south and west.”

Despite the resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the nation, the president has repeatedly downplayed the dangers of the virus. As The Washington Post reported, Trump — who has blamed China for the pandemic — recently argued that “99 percent” of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless.”

“We have tested over 40 million people. By so doing, we show cases, 99 percent of which are totally harmless. Results that no other country will show, because no other country has testing that we have — not in terms of the numbers or in terms of the quality,” he said.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pushed back against the suggestions that Trump is downplaying the severity of the outbreak, pointing out that the mortality rate has decreased.

However, according to the publication, the United States still lags behind other nations when it comes to testing. Furthermore, public health experts have argued that the death rate has not yet spiked because mostly young people have been infected with the virus.