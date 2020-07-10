Cindy Prado Showcases Sensational Bod In Powder Blue Bikini

Cindy Prado showed off her incredible body to her 1.4 million Instagram fans on Friday, July 10, with a sweltering new update. The Cuban-American model posted a series of snippets of a photo shoot in which she sizzled in a skimpy bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The slideshow included eight photos, all of which showed Prado in a powder baby two-piece suit. Her bikini top boasted small triangles that were widely spaced, showing off quite a bit of her cleavage. It had an underwire structure, which bent up in the middle for a cute V-shaped detail. Two spaghetti shoulder straps completed the top.

Prado teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms, whose waistband was ultra-low in the front, exposing her taut stomach. She wore the sides pulled all the way up, exposing her hips and highlighting the contrast between her slender waist and curvy lower body.

Prado wore her blond highlighted hair styled in loose curls that fell in front of her shoulders. She also opted to sweep it over to one side. Prado seemingly wore gray shadow for a smoky effect, with black liner and mascara. Blush and light pink lipstick completed her makeup.

She accessorized her outfit with gold hoop earrings, matching rings, a chain with a heart pendant and bracelets. The latter two could only be seen in the last two snapshots.

In the caption, Prado urged her fans to purchase her Lightroom presets by clicking on the link in her bio. She explained that the filter she used is called “St. Tropez” and that there are only four days left to buy them. The slideshow featured some repeated photos to show the before and after effect of the filter.

The post garnered more than 17,200 likes and over 265 comments within the first hour. Her fans used the occasion to praise Prado’s beauty and figure, and also to engage with her caption.

“If only the body came with the presets,” one user raved.

“You are the hottest computer geek!” replied another user.

“You don’t even need any filters love. You are perfect,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Looking spectacular Cindy [three fire emoji]. New presets are cool,” added a fourth user.

Prado seems to stun her fans no matter what she wears. A couple of days ago, she posted another photo that saw her in a casual ensemble, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Prado was in a modern-looking kitchen with white cabinets and countertops and a stainless steel stove visible behind her. She wore a skimpy black shorts with a drawstring waist. Up top, she had on a cropped hoodie that she unzipped almost entirely in the front.