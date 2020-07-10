Cindy Prado Showcases Sensational Bod In Powder Blue Bikini

Cindy Prado showed off her incredible body to her 1.4 million Instagram fans on Friday, July 10, with a sweltering new update. The Cuban-American model posted a series of snippets of a photoshoot in which she sizzled in a skimpy bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The slideshow included eight photos, all of which showed Prado in a powder baby two-piece suit. Her bikini top boasted small triangles that were widely spaced, showing off quite a bit of her cleavage. It had an underwire structure, which bent up in the middle for a cute V-shaped detail. Two spaghetti shoulder straps completed the top.

The matching bottoms were low in the front, exposing her taut stomach. She wore the sides pulled up over her hips, highlighting the contrast between her slender waist and curvy lower body.

Prado wore her blond highlighted hair styled in beachy waves that fell in front of her shoulders. She also opted to sweep it over to one side. Prado seemingly wore gray shadow for a smoky effect, with black liner and mascara. It appeared as though a light blush dusted her cheeks and a soft, pink lipstick was applied to complete the makeup look.

In the different shots, Prado accessorized her outfit with gold hoop earrings, matching rings, a chain with a heart pendant and bracelets. The latter two could only be seen in the last two snapshots.

Prado used the caption to suggest that her fans purchase her Lightroom presets, which provide unique filters for photos. She explained that the filter she used is called “St. Tropez.” The slideshow featured some repeated photos to show the before and after effect of Prado’s chosen filter.

The post garnered more than 17,200 likes and over 265 comments within the first hour. Her fans used the occasion to praise Prado’s beauty and figure.

“If only the body came with the presets,” one user raved.

“You are the hottest computer geek!” replied another user.

“You don’t even need any filters love. You are perfect,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Looking spectacular Cindy [three fire emoji]. New presets are cool,” added a fourth user.

Prado seems to stun her fans no matter what she wears. A couple of days ago, she posted another photo that saw her in a casual ensemble, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She wore a pair of skimpy black shorts with a drawstring waist paired with a cropped hoodie that was almost completely unzipped.