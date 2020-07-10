Caelynn Miller-Keyes Sizzles In Black Bikini, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Loves Sunny Days After ‘June Gloom’

Bachelor in Paradise star Caelynn Miller-Keyes was ready to embrace some sunshine and she looked incredible while flaunting her stunning figure in a black bikini. The reality television star and former beauty queen shared a trio of jaw-dropping snaps on Friday afternoon via her Instagram page and her 1.5 million followers were immediately in love with them.

In her caption, Caelynn noted her appreciation for sunny days, pointing out that the month of June had not necessarily had many of them. The geotag of her post suggested that these bikini snaps were taken in Malibu, California, and she certainly exuded a California girl vibe.

The three photos featured Caelynn wearing a dark pair of sunglasses along with a black bikini. In the tags on the photos, she noted that this bikini was from the brand Onia and it was the perfect choice for the beauty’s physique.

“Don’t mind me, just picking up my jaw from the floor,” one of Caelynn’s followers teased.

Caelynn tugged slightly at the waistband of the bikini bottoms in the first photo as she gazed off in the distance. She flaunted a touch of cleavage in this one and showcased her chiseled abs.

The reality television starlet had her long tresses pulled away from her face and pinned back, and she appeared to be wearing a bracelet along with a couple of rings. Caelynn did not seem to be wearing much in the way of makeup, and she had what appeared to be a light pink color on her nails.

The second photo from the trio of snaps was fairly similar to Caelynn’s initial snap. The Bachelor in Paradise star’s fans definitely did not want to miss the final shot though.

The last photo also featured Caelynn wearing the black bikini and tugging at the angled waistband of the bottoms. However, the snap was cropped to zoom in on her midsection and her tanned, flawless skin.

“@deanie_babies is one lucky man!!! You are drop dead gorgeous girl,” declared a fan who referenced Caelynn’s Paradise beau Dean Unglert.

“Literally a queen,” another fan wrote.

Caelynn did not share details regarding what project this photo shoot was for, but she did tag the photographer who snapped these drool-worthy shots. The gorgeous photos were a bit hit with the beauty queen’s followers, as the post had already surprised 50,000 in the first hour that they were available on her page.

“Very beautiful and stunning as always Caelynn!!” someone else praised.

Fans first got to know Caelynn on The Bachelor when she and pal Cassie Randolph both pursued Colton Underwood and his final rose. Unfortunately, Cassie and Colton were together after the season ended and recently split, with things quickly turning ugly.

Luckily Caelynn and Dean are together and doing well and these photos show that she certainly seems to be radiant and happy.