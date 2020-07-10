‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Claims Denise Richards ‘Wants To Run’ Anytime They Make Progress

Kyle Richards wishes Denise Richards would face their issues.

Kyle Richards took aim at Denise Richards for failing to confront their issues head-on on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night.

After fans watched as Denise stormed off from the group, yet again, after an awkward conversation over their thoughts on parenting, which stem from Denise’s complaints regarding racy comments the group allegedly made in front of her oldest daughter, Sam Sheen, Kyle told Andy Cohen that she felt as if Denise was constantly running from their disputes, rather than addressing them.

“I just wish she would stay and talk through things, because that’s how we can have some closure,” Kyle said, according to a report from the Daily Mail on July 9. “She just wants to run off every time and never lets us make any progress.”

During an early episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne was seen chatting about her love life with the rest of the group and ultimately, Denise confronted her about the topic, claiming her daughter had been affected by the chatter. Then, weeks later on the show, Denise was seen darting out of Kyle’s barbecue after she was accused of mom-shaming the other women, all while making her own inappropriate comments on the series.

“When she has an issue, she hides. She runs,” Lisa Rinna alleged during the latest episode of Season 10.

Also during her interview with Andy on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle suggested that Denise’s husband should have never gotten involved and noted that things never go well when the men butt their heads into the ladies’ business.

“It makes the women very uncomfortable, too,” she shared.

As for the input of her own husband, Mauricio Umansky, Kyle told Andy that she would not be happy if he were to insert himself into the drama amongst her and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates before adding that he wouldn’t do something like that because she wouldn’t be happy about it.

Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp attend the Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle Launch Event. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle also spoke about Denise’s claims regarding her daughter’s thoughts about Erika’s comment, noting that she didn’t believe Denise was being truthful about the way in which Sam had allegedly been impacted by the things she overheard.

“Watching it back, did you feel that Denise wasn’t truthful about Sami’s reaction to the threesome conversation?” Andy asked Kyle during the episode, as Bravo’s The Daily Dish reported on July 9.

“I don’t feel she was truthful,” Kyle stated.