Bella Thorne Lounges Poolside In A Red Bikini: ‘Tropical Girl’

Bella Thorne’s latest Instagram upload portrayed the Infamous actor lounging by the pool in a daring red bikini. Bella shared the three-photo set with her 23.2 million followers on Friday, July 10.

She geotagged the location as Nobu Los Cabos, in Mexico. It appeared to be a beautiful day: Bella sat on the edge of an outdoor pool, blue skies shining overhead, dotted with white clouds. Green palm trees stood tall behind her.

The former Disney Channel star wore a bright red strapless bathing suit top emblazoned with a gold chain print. The tiny top showcased both her cleavage and her underboob. Her toned midriff was on full display.

In the first two images, Bella sat forward, a slight smile playing on her face. Those snaps were taken from the waist-up, and offered a more close-up view of her ensemble. The third photo featured Bella leaning backwards, showing off some serious underboob underneath her bikini top. Two of her tattoos were also visible: A small black heart near her shoulder, and a quote — “hang on for dear life” — on her leg.

She wore dark, oval sunglasses that contained a band of pearls high over each lens. She paired the accessory with a dainty pearl necklace, which matched her sunnies.

She wore her red hair slicked back and pulled up into an updo.

As per usual, the actor opted to go makeup-free, choosing to let her natural beauty shine through. Her skin glowed in the sunlight and her freckles popped.

Bella’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section of the slideshow in droves, eager to shower her with praise and compliments.

Some wanted to vacation with the star.

“Can I go w you? I can hide in the backpack,” questioned a social media user, adding a crying face for effect.

Other fans had other, more rhetorical, questions.

“Why can’t I be you,” asked a second person, punctuating their comment with two crying emoji, a sparkling pink heart, and a smiley face with puppy dog eyes.

Others still were in awe of her beauty.

“A total goddess,” a third fan gushed.

“The glow is REAL,” complimented a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, the three-photo set racked up more than 466,000 likes and close to 1,600 comments.

Bella Thorne frequently shares pictures of herself in various bikinis on her Instagram account. One of her latest posts featured the actor wearing an orange swimsuit that boasted several cut-outs. That bathing suit also showed off her underboob.