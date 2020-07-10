Mariana Morais Sizzles In A Revealing Bikini During A ‘Beachy’ Day

Instagram model Mariana Morais recently stunned her followers by flaunting her insanely fit figure in a pastel-patterned bikini, and she just added a handful of new shots to the mix. The blond beauty’s Friday afternoon post gave her fans plenty to buzz about as she showed off both her curves and her fabulous day on the beach.

Earlier in the week, Mariana flaunted both her physique and a stunning Mercedes-Benz convertible that she had taken for a spin. Those photos were enticing enough, but it seemed she had more to share.

When Mariana initially shared an array of photos from her fantastic day, a lot of her fans were anxious to know more about her jaw-dropping bikini. She did not provide details then, but her Friday post revealed that this is a bikini set from the Blackbough line.

Mariana’s bikini was the line’s “Kels” set in their “Marshmallow” hue. Both the top and bottoms featured O-rings that rested between the breasts and on the hips.

The top had a tie back, which fans could see in Mariana’s photos. It also had a halter neckline that allowed the wearer to show off some cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were perfect for showing off a pert booty, which Mariana did not hesitate to do. The new photos she shared revealed that she had also a zip-up hoodie and sweatpants from Blackbough in the same colorful marshmallow design. Even while wearing sweatpants, the model’s curvy booty was impossible to miss.

“HOW ARE YOU SO CUTE?!?!” one of the model’s fans asked.

In the first new photo that Mariana shared on Friday, she was photographed on the beach in her bikini. She showed off her curvy booty and smiled softly as she covered her blond tresses and face with a white hat.

After several beach shots, Mariana shared a couple of snaps showing her enjoying a meal and sipping on a pink drink of some kind. The borrowed Mercedes-Benz made an appearance again in some photos, as did Mariana’s beau Pedro Pertile.

“So beautiful and sexy,” a follower noted.

“can’t even decide which one i love the most you’re so pretty,” another follower admitted.

“You really are an angel,” someone else declared.

This sexy slate of photos garnered plenty of attention within minutes of Mariana sharing them. The post had more than 25,000 likes in just 40 minutes along with dozens of comments.

It appeared that Mariana and Pedro made the most of this day with the borrowed convertible. The model’s stunning bikini body looked fabulous in each and every setting and her fans seemingly could not get enough of this look.