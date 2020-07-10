WWE News: Edge Shares Thoughts On AEW – ‘I Think Competition In Anything Is Always A Good Thing’

Edge sat down with ScreenRant to discuss his new movie, Money Plane, but the interview also saw him discuss why All Elite Wrestling is good for wrestling. While some executives in WWE might not be happy about competing with another mainstream American promotion, Edge thinks it’s good for the business.

The Hall of Famer stated that wrestling would be boring if there was only one game in town. He equated the situation to Hollywood, which also sees companies compete against each other while giving fans plenty of options for entertainment.

“I think competition in anything is always a good thing. I think it forces people to up their game and not rest on their laurels. I think, if I’m looking at it from the performer’s aspect, it’s another place to be able to ply your trade, and that’s amazing. That’s never a bad thing. Just imagine if there was only one studio, if all there was was MGM. I like the fact that there’s a bunch of different studios, and I think the same goes for wrestling. I think it ups everyone’s game.”

The Hall of Famer elaborated by stating that in order to stand out as the best, it helps to have competition. He believes that if people can stand out when there are more bodies around, it helps them in the long-run. The WWE superstar also appears to be happy about performers having more places to work.

Edge went on to compare the wrestling climate since the arrival of AEW to his experience growing up as a fan. According to the Hall of Famer, he used to read magazines and learn all about the different performers and promotions from around the world. When they eventually made their way to WWE, he felt a sense of excitement as he knew who they were, but he wasn’t familiar with them.

Edge appears to be a fan of AEW and WWE, even though both companies are rivals. Prior to his return to WWE as an in-ring competitor, the superstar held talks with AEW about joining the company. In the end, he chose not to join out of respect for Vince McMahon and everything WWE had done for him throughout the years.

Edge is currently on the sidelines due to an injury he picked up in his match with Randy Orton at this year’s Backlash. However, he’s expected to make his in-ring in the coming months.