Casi Davis Smolders In Gold Bikini For Hot New Instagram Update

Casi Davis seemed to have kicked off the weekend a bit early on Friday, July 10, when she took to her Instagram to post a killer snapshot of herself in a stylish bikini that allowed her show off her fit body.

In the shot, the American fitness model and trainer rocked a gold-colored two-piece that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. The top consisted of a wide, bandeau-like bodice and spaghetti straps that attached to the far ends and tied behind her neck. The neckline formed a wide V shape and ruched in the middle, teasing a bit of her cleavage.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with a U-shaped waistband. Davis wore the sides pulled up high, baring her hips, while the low front exposed her betty button, adorned with a lower piercing. As she revealed in the caption, her suit was from Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed.

Davis accessorized her look with a pair of round, gold-framed sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a straw, wide-brimmed sunhat. She pulled her blond hair over her right shoulder, allowing her wavy locks to rest next to her chest.

Davis leaned against the closed blinds of a large window. Davis faced the photographer as she turned her head to the right, glancing at a point in the distance. Her eyes were focused and lips slightly parted in a seductive manner. She popped her hips out while placing one leg in front of the other, highlighting her hourglass figure. Davis had one arm bent, touching her left shoulder, while the other rested behind her hip.

The post was an immediate hit with her fans, attracting more than 12,800 likes and upwards of 100 comments in under an hour of going live. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Davis’s body and to share their admiration for her.

“Absolutely stunning omg,” one of her fans raved.

“Woooow [four red hearts] omg [three kiss mark emoji] you are the queen of instagram,” replied another user.

“Them hips don’t lie,” a third one chimed in.

“Ur the godess everyone wants to love,” added a fourth fan.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she shared another photo earlier this week that showed her on an undisclosed beach. She was in a cream-colored two-piece suit that highlighted her tan. The suit’s crocheted material added an interesting texture to the piece. The set featured thong bottoms that bared her toned glutes. The matching top could not be entirely seen in the photo, but viewers could tell it had a thin string that secured it, which tied on her back.