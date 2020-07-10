‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Says She Would Never Sell A Story To ‘Try To Hurt Somebody’

Kyle Richards seemed to shade Lisa Vanderpump on 'WWHL.'

Kyle Richards seemingly got shady while discussing the possibility of selling stories during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, this week.

Over a year after Kyle was seen confronting her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, about swirling rumors that suggested she had sold a negative story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online, which accused Dorit of abandoning a chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, Lisa’s West Hollywood animal rescue center, Andy asked Kyle if she has ever sold stories to the outlet in question.

“Have you ever sold stories to Radar Online?” Andy asked, according to a July 8 clip shared on YouTube.

“Not only have I never sold stories, I’ve never given them away freely to try to hurt somebody,” Kyle replied.

Although Kyle didn’t mention Lisa by name, it certainly seemed ironic that she would make a comment that had been suggested by other cast members of The Real Houswives of Beverly Hills, who believed that Lisa was trying to make Dorit look bad by potentially leaking the dog abandoning story to Radar Online.

As fans of The Real Houswives of Beverly Hills will recall, Lisa denied selling the story to Radar Online on numerous occasions during production on Season 9 and when the majority of her co-stars turned against her and refused to believe her denials, she quit her full-time position on the show in June of last year, prior to the taping of the Season 9 reunion special.

Since then, Kyle and Lisa have been estranged.

Dorit Kemsley attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle also discussed Lisa during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in April, telling Andy that she had a few recent run-ins with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member. As she recalled, she ran into Lisa on a couple of occasions at Neiman Marcus before coming face-to-face with her ex-friend and her husband, Ken Todd, at a restaurant in Los Angles.

“This last time I saw her at a restaurant, and I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other and I said to the hostess, “Really? Really?” Kyle said.

While Lisa reportedly hid to avoid Kyle, Kyle did her best to make amends by walking over and saying hello to her and her husband. However, when she attempted to hug Ken, he immediately questioned her about why she would do such a thing.