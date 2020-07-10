Halle Berry Flaunts Smoking-Hot Body In Form-Fighting Sportswear

Actress and fitness aficionado Halle Berry put her toned physique on display in her latest Instagram share. On Friday, she took to the photo-sharing app to to promote workout bands that help her keep fit and trim while also wearing a sexy set of form-fitting sportswear.

Halle’s outfit was a combination of bright colors. Her top was a burgundy and it had a plunging neckline. Rows of matching jewels adorned the neckline, giving it a chic look. It also had breathable side panels, which called attention to her slender waistline. Her pants were a shade of deep purple with a thick waist band. A row of pink and purple stars went down the side of the leg, giving them a pop of color.

The 55-year-old celebrity’s post consisted of a single picture that featured her posing against what appeared to be a bright blue sky while using one of the bands. She held the band above her head in one hand while her bare foot was hooked through the other end of the band. The resulting image captured her arching her back as she pulled the band above her head. The pose put part of her bare abs on display while also highlighting her svelte figure.

Appearing to be fresh-faced and makeup-free, Halle smiled as she looked ahead while stretching the band. Her hair fell in lose waves over her shoulders.

In the post, Halle explained that the bands were an excellent form of low-impact exercise. Fans of the star know that she is faithful to share tips and helpful information on Fridays, in what she had dubbed her Fitness Friday posts.

The update was hit among her followers, and more than 34,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Some of her fans took a moment to not only compliment her on her seemingly age-defying looks, but to also thank her for her inspiring posts.

“You’re always so inspiring! Thank you for keeping all of us motivated with #FitnessFriday (and beyond)!” commented one follower.

“Love Fitness Friday Halle! You put so much effort into helping others. You are a beautiful heart!” a second admirer wrote.

“Very inspirational lady… oh and very easy on the eyes,” quipped a third Instagram user.

Halle seems to put in the hard work it takes to keep her body in tip-top shape. She also does not seem to mind showing it off from time to time. Earlier in the month, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a bikini on the Fourth of July.