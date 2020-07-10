Naya Rivera Made Cryptic Post About Fragility Of Life Days Before Disappearance: ‘Tomorrow Is Never Promised’

Earlier this week, Naya Rivera took to social media to share with fans a message that they need to make the most of every day because it’s not promised that they will be alive tomorrow.

Days later, the Glee star went missing while on a boating trip with her young son, and is now presumed to have drowned.

As InTouch Weekly noted, the social media post is now gaining attention as the search for Rivera has turned into a recovery, with search crews in California looking for her body.

“No matter the year, circumstance or strifes, every day you’re alive is a blessing,” Rivera wrote in a picture shared both to Instagram and Twitter. “Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised.”

Rivera’s social media posts have gained attention in the days since her disappearance. The final post Rivera shared on Instagram showed her embracing her young son and giving him a kiss, a post that has since turned into a memorial of sorts. Many have left messages saying they are praying for a safe return, despite the situation looking dire.

Rivera reportedly disappeared on Wednesday while swimming with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dosey, on Lake Piru in Ventura County. Boaters saw her son alone one the boat Rivera had reportedly rented for the day, calling authorities who responded and determined that while the boy was able to return to the boat, Rivera was not.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Captain Eric Buschow, said in an update on Thursday that it appeared she entered the water without a life vest.

“When the boy was found, he had a life vest on, which is California law,” Buschow told In Touch. “There was another vest on board the boat for an adult, so it looks like she was not wearing a vest.”

As The Inquisitr reported, those leading the search said there is a chance that her body might never be found. In a press conference providing an update on the search for Rivera’s body, Sgt. Kevin Donoghue from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said that if her body became entangled under the water, it may “never come up.”

Donoghue noted that the lake is known for having a poor visibility and underwater terrain, making the search for her body a difficult one.

“In this particular lake, in that area, there’s a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglements. Makes it unsafe for the divers and it makes a more complicated search,” he said.