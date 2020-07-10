Ana Cheri Teases Fans In A Colorful String Bikini That Spotlights Her Cleavage

Ana Cheri treated her followers to yet another revealing Instagram snap on Friday. The sexy model showed some skin while telling her fans in the caption of the post that she was relaxing and hanging out on social media for the day.

In the sexy snap, Ana looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a colorful string bikini. The tiny top boasted a purple, pink, and blue pattern and thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulder, as well as a daring cutout in the middle to expose her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap, as well as her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a large ring on her finger.

Ana sat in an outdoor chair with a wicker back and fluffy padding. She leaned back and bent one knee as she tugged on her bikini while serving up a sultry look for the camera. Next to her, a large green plant could be seen.

Ana wore her long hair parted to the side. She styled brunette locks in voluminous curls that brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and sculpted brows, as well as smoky eye shadow and black eyeliner.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink gloss on her full lips.

Ana’s over 12.6 million followers went wild for the post. The pic collected more than 29,000 likes within the first 27 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave nearly 300 messages during that time.

“Cutie cutie,” one follower gushed.

“Love those colors,” another declared.

“Wow so beautiful happy Friday,” a third social media user wrote.

“Everything perfect!!” a fourth person commented.

The model is often seen rocking racy ensembles in her online photos. She’s been seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny tops, and skintight workout gear on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana recently snapped a steamy selfie of herself wearing marbled leggings that hugged her curvy booty tightly. To date, that snap has racked up more than 119,000 likes and over 890 comments.