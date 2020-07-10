Luann de Lesseps, 55, Puts On Age-Defying Display In Smoking-Hot Bikini

Luann de Lesseps kicked off her weekend with a bang. The Real Housewives of New York City star took to her Instagram page a few hours ago to show off her bombshell body in a skimpy black bikini.

The photo captured the 55-year-old on a boat. A geotag in the update indicated that Luann was in Sag Harbor, New York. It looked like the perfect day for a boat ride with calm seas and a clear blue sky overhead. The cabaret star posed with her body in profile as she placed her left hand at her side and ran the opposite hand through her long, brunette tresses. Luann gazed over her shoulder and into the distance with a big smile on her face.

The reality star put on an age-defying display in a black bikini that showed off her fit figure. The top of the suit had triangular cups that flaunted ample cleavage and underboob and was worn tightly on her rib cage. The smoking-hot swimwear secured around her neck with a set of double straps in a halter-style.

The bottom of Luann’s suit was equally revealing, and it did more showing than it did covering. Like the top, the sides of the suit had a double set of straps that stretched over her hips and showcased her tiny waist and bronze legs. A small piece of fabric covered her modesty and hit a few inches below her sculpted abs.

Luann did not appear to add any other accessories to her skimpy attire and kept her look jewelry-free. She styled her shoulder-length tresses with a deep side-part and added several ringlet curls to her mane. Her hair spilled over her shoulders and back while a few loose pieces got caught in the wind.

Luann appeared to keep her look natural and wore a small amount of makeup that complemented her bronze complexion. It looked as if she might have added defined brows and a hint of mascara.

The Bravo star’s army of 600,000-plus fans has been quick to flood the photo with praise. The update has been double-tapped over 13,000 times while an additional 700-plus Instagrammers flocked to the comments section to leave compliments.

“Oh my Good God, you look amazing! What an inspiration you are Lu,” one social media user commented alongside a few flames and heart emoji.

“When I grow up I want to look like you,” a second follower chimed in.

“Wow! You look incredible!” one more Instagrammer exclaimed.

“Good for you!! Wow you look amazing,” a fourth wrote.