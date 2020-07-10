UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Looks Crazy Fit In Sports Bra For Pre-Fight Photo With Amanda Ribas

Paige VanZant looked svelte in a pre-fight photo with Amanda Ribas that she uploaded to her Instagram page. For the photo, the two competitors rocked sports bras that showcased their fit frames as they stared each other down.

The 26-year-old has been updating fans with photos and videos from her intense training leading up to her next bout, and now she posted a toe-to-toe snap with the woman she will fight. After the official weigh-ins – where VanZant came in at 126 pounds – the two fighters posed for a picture together to promote their fight at UFC 251 on July 11.

“12 Gauge” Paige had her long hair in tight braids and up in a bun. She rocked a black sports bra with gray graphics and a pair of black leggings. Both her top and pants had the UFC logo on them. VanZant had a black bandana wrapped around her face, and several bracelets on her right arm as she raised her fists. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her chiseled midsection.

Ribas stood at arm’s length from VanZant. She wore her long brunette hair down, and sported a small black sports bra and shorts. The MMA fighter had a black face mask and a gold necklace on while she raised her fists. Ribas’ rock-hard abs were on full display.

UFC honcho, Dana White, stood just behind the fighters and looked directly at VanZant. One of the photographers in attendance could be seen in the background. VanZant – who fight fans affectionately refer to as “PVZ” – uploaded the image on Friday. For the caption, she added flex, praying hands, and a heart emoji.

Many of the flyweight’s 2.5 million Instagram followers flocked to the snap, and more than 102,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over four hours after it went live. VanZant received nearly 1,300 comments in that short time. Fellow MMA fighter Pearl Gonzalez responded with a fist emoji, as did Olympian Lolo Jones. Fans flooded the replies with words of encouragement.

“MOMMA SAID KNOCK YOU OUT! You got this! Rooting for you,” fitness model Paige Hathaway wrote.

“I bet my mortgage on you. Come on Paige you got this,” a supportive fan replied.

One follower was confused as to why the competitors wore masks.

“I don’t understand why you fighters have to wear a mask after being tested, and then go into the octagon and bleed and sweat all over each other,” they wrote.

