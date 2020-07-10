Yanet Garcia Slays In Black Crop Top & Houndstooth Leggings As She Flaunts Her Curves In New Snap

Yanet Garcia posted a new photo to her Instagram page on Friday that had the heart rates of her 13.3 million followers racing. The shot was a relatively simple one, but her fans did not seem to mind.

The Friday upload showed Yanet standing indoors with a balcony and clear blue sky behind her. She had much of her face obscured by a black cap that she pulled down over her eyes, but she certainly was not hiding the phenomenal curves of her fit physique.

In addition to the simple black cap, Yanet wore a black crop top and pair of houndstooth-patterned leggings. She had her long tresses pulled back and mostly tucked under her cap and it appeared that her only other accessory was a gold bracelet that she wore on one wrist.

Yanet had both of her arms raised, her hands resting on each side of her hat. She appeared to have a somewhat serious expression on her face and she let her curves do the talking.

With her arms raised, Yanet’s crop top rose high on her midriff to reveal her fantastically chiseled abs. Yanet’s leggings had a wide waistband that rested below her navel and she cocked one hip to accentuate her curves and athletic legs.

“So Obsessed with You. I Love You,” one impressed fan remarked.

The geotag of Yanet’s post suggested that she was in Beverly Hills, California, and she kept her caption simple by simply indicating that it was a sunny Friday. She did not tell her fans where she was headed next as she wore this comfortable, yet sultry, ensemble, but she appeared to be ready for just about anything.

“@iamyanetgarcia you are my inspiration & you made my day,” one of her fans shared in a comment.

“Hottie,” was the simple reply from a follower.

More than 40,000 of Yanet’s fans liked her new post in the first hour after she had first shared it, and almost 200 comments were posted too.

Many of those fans who were anxious to show their appreciation for this crop top and leggings look wrote their notes in Spanish for the Mexican starlet. In addition, quite a few relied on emoji to get their point across. Yanet briefly replied to quite a few of the early comments, typically with a quick emoji or brief note.

In Yanet’s most recent post prior to this one, she showed off her curves as she worked out in the gym. She has proven time and again that she knows how to get impressive results, and this new crop top and houndstooth leggings look served to reinforce that once more.