‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Slams Ramona Singer As ‘Self-Centered’ And ‘Judgemental’

Luann de Lesseps has some bones to pick with Ramona Singer.

Luann de Lesseps took aim at her Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Ramona Singer, during an interview on Friday.

After the series’ OG was seen exchanging jobs with cast mate Dorinda Medley and series “friend” Elyse Slaine during Thursday night’s episode of the Bravo reality series, Luann said that when it came to Ramona’s aggressive behavior towards the women, she wasn’t surprised to see her get heated.

“I think that sometimes she is not thinking about other people and you know, and she’s self-centered,” Luann told Us Weekly magazine on July 10.

According to Luann, Ramona would admit to being self-centered herself and frequently says that it is all about her. That said, Luann doesn’t necessarily feel that Ramona should ignore the feelings of others and told the outlet that her co-star could use a “slap on the wrist” from time to time.

Ramona “has become a much better character, in terms of learning from her faux pas,” Luann added.

Luann went on to say that when it comes to the current cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona seems to treat the show’s newbie, Leah McSweeney, much different than she treats the other ladies of the series. As she explained, Ramona loves to play mother hen and has seemed to be mothering Leah at times, and also appears to be more judgmental towards her than she is to the others.

Luann also said that Ramona judges Leah more than she would judge her own daughter, Avery Singer, when it comes to her behavior and doesn’t ever give her a pass.

“With Leah though, she’s very judgmental. So I feel like she’s harder on Leah and then she has on everybody else,” Luann explained.

Ramona Singer attends the debut of Countess Luann de Lesseps’ newest clothing line Cruise 2015 at the Resident Magazine’s New Year Edition launch event. Grant Lamos IV / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luann spoke to Daryn Carp during an interview with People TV‘s earlier this year and, at the time, she applauded Leah for the way in which she stepped up to the plate on The Real Housewives of New York City longtime star Bethenny Frankel quit the show in August of last year.

“She’s vulnerable and I think people are going to love her for that. I liked her immediately so I’m excited to have her on the cast,” de Lesseps told the host, via YouTube.

Luann then said that she felt Season 12 was of one of their best seasons because she and her co-stars have long-standing friendships with each other.